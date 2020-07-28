Calendar0729 2020

Today

ä THE LOGIC and Accuracy Testing of the Voting Equipment for the Aug. 11th General Primary Run-Off Election will begin Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in the basement of the North Main Annex, North Main Street. Due to limited space, masks are required for those observing and social distancing will be enforced.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library is open Monday­–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., with limited building capacity and limited accessibility. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä BACK TO School Giveaway will be held Friday at 410 South Zetterower Avenue beginning at 3 p.m. Food provided. For all students, college students with ID included. Sponsored by African Students Association of Georgia Southern University and Total Victory & Deliverance Church of Statesboro.

Upcoming Events

ä CRAFT KITS for Kids will be available for pickup Aug. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.