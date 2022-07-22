Calendar0724 2022

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Day will be held July 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held July 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORYTIME will be held July 27 at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East, beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet July 28 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BLUE PARTY – Summer Reading Program Finale will be held July 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin Aug. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library. Theme: “Sailor Moon.” For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY COLORING Day will be held all day Aug. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.