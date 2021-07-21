Calendar0722 2021

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 2–11 while supplies last. Craft: Three Billy Goats Gruff.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session/Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FALL SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Aug. 16 online at www.bullochrec.com and at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sports include football, cheerleading, soccer, archery and volleyball. For more information visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Friday

ä FAMILY CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Craft: The Empty Pot.

Saturday

ä BACK 2 School Block Party will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.–noon, at the Chamber’s old location, 102 South Main Street. A Vaccine Clinic to vaccinate the youth before school starts will be held. Also, there will be free school supplies, food, games, horse rides, vendors, music and giveaways. Hosted by the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce Health Industry Committee. For more information call Felicia Washington at (912) 515-8759 or email emergencytrainingus@gmail.com.

ä BACK 2 School Giveaway will be held Saturday, 2–4 p.m., at The Grace Center, Joyce Street, Whitesville Community. There will be free school supplies, free food and free haircuts. Sponsored by The Grace Center, Bulloch County McKinney-Vento Program and Heavenly Pleasures Barbershop.



Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Craft: DIY Aquarium. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 18 and older.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 27 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 6–11 while supplies last. Craft: Float A Turtle.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held July 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 29 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 2–11 while supplies last. Craft: Turtle CD.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 30 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Craft: Save/Feed The Turtles.



Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.