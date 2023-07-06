Calendar0715 2023

Today

ä ROBOT MAZES Event will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information or to sign up (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä FRIENDS OF the Library Book Craft Event will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD of Action Pact will meet July 17 at 10 a.m. at Sarah’s in the City, Golden Isles West, Baxley, Ga. For more information visit www.myactionpact.org.

ä THE BLOOD Connection Blood Drive will be held July 17, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 17 and older.

ä PERSONALIZED DREAM Catcher Class will be held July 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be held July 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME & Play will be held July 19 at The Clubhouse beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held July 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TOUCH A Truck & Field Day with Tormenta will be held July 20, 12:30–3:30 p.m., at Tormenta’s practice field, Old Register Road. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held July 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY WORKSHOP, “The Tax Man Cometh,” will be held July 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 18 and older. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä COMMUNITY READ Event will be held July 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS CLUB will meet July 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SONIC CRAFT With Mario Event will be held July 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSIC CHALLENGE will be held July 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held July 26 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet July 27 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book: “H Is for hawk.” For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY MOVIE Day will be held July 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

