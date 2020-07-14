Calendar0715 2020

Today

ä DONATIONS for School Supplies are being accepted Mondays–Fridays, 5–7 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at 410 South Zetterower Avenue, or Cash App to $ASASouthern. Giveaway will be held July 31. Sponsored by African Students Association of Georgia Southern University and Total Victory & Deliverance Church of Statesboro.

Thursday

ä AUTHOR Q&A with Briana Cole will be held Thursday via Facebook Live. For ages 18 and older.

Sunday

ä THE MATTHEW Carter Smith Family Reunion, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Upcoming Events

ä COLLABORATING With Google Resources Class will be held July 21 via Zoom beginning at 2:30 p.m.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held July 21 at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet July 21 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet July 22. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

Ongoing Events

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME is being held on Wednesdays beginning at 10 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME is being held on Wednesdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä BEDTIME STORIES will be read on Wednesdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–10.

ä SUMMER READING Virtual Performance may be viewed on Thursdays at 10 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä SPANISH STORYTIME will be held on Thursdays beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAMS for Statesboro Regional Library will be conducted via Zoom on Thursdays at 4 p.m. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä GRAB-N-Go Craft Pick-up will be held on Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Free kids’ and teen kits available for ages 5–18 while supplies last.