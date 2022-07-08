Calendar0710 2022

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet July 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY TRIVIA will be held July 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Statesboro Fire Tax District Review Committee will be held July 12 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä OCEAN TRIVIA will be held July 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORYTIME will be held July 13 at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East, beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TURTLES & Tails Activity will be held July 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held July 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY SEA Salt Scrub Activity will be held July 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held July 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CANVAS Painting Activity will be held July 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held July 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held July 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held July 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.