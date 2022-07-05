Calendar0706 2022

Today

ä TODDLER MOVIE will be shown Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.



Thursday

ä TEEN GAMING Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. Snacks will be served. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANNUAL JURIED Exhibition of Statesboro Regional Art Association will be held Thursday, 5:30–7:30 p.m., in the Main Gallery of the Averitt Center for the Arts. The Juror Talk begins at 6 p.m. Exhibition on display through Aug. 27.

Friday

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet July 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY TRIVIA will be held July 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä OCEAN TRIVIA will be held July 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORYTIME will be held July 13 at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East, beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TURTLES & Tails Activity will be held July 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.