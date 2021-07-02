Calendar0703 2021

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Public Facilities Authority will meet July 5 at 5 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet July 6 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä ACTIVITY, “Create an Animal,” will be held July 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet July 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup July 7 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Stone Paintings.” For ages 12–18.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 8 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 2–11 while supplies last. Craft: “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held July 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY: “Fairy Gardens” will be held July 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.