Calendar0625 2021

Today

ä GREEK MYTH Family Bingo will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BEES WAX Candle Making Class will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 18 and older.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Harville Road.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How to Use FamilySearch,” will be held June 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held June 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 6–11.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held June 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 12–18.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-Out Kits will be available for pickup July 1 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 2–11 while supplies last. Craft: Yarn Tails.

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY, “Animal Hero I-Spy,” will be held July 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.