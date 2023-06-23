Calendar0624 2023

Today

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä REGISTRATION for a workshop featuring a local pottery & art studio will open June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. Workshop will be held July 7 at 2 p.m. at the library. For all ages. To register (required) or for more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS CLUB will meet June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held June 27 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bulloch County UGA Extension Office, Langston Chapel Road. Please note location.

ä BLOOD DRIVE will be held June 27, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Freedom Through Recovery, South Zetterower Avenue. For more information call Sydney at (912) 764-8283.

ä MAGNETIZED PICTURE Frame Workshop will be held June 27 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet June 27 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ ART Day will be held June 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 2–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held June 28 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by Tim Sonefelt at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TRIVIA With Marion will be held June 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet June 30 at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet July 3 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed July 4 in observance of the July 4th holiday.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held July 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY BASICS: For New & Advanced will be held July 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 18 and older. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TEEN LANTERN Making Workshop will be held July 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18.

Ongoing Events

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.