Calendar0616 2023

Today

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Georgia Salzburgers in Bulloch,” will be presented by Erika Bragg Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet Friday at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NOTICE: REPAIRS to the bridge on Pulaski Road just east of the Candler County line are being done and scheduled to last approximately two weeks. The road will remain open but with one lane of traffic during most of the work. This may cause traffic delays.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä REGISTRATION for a Community Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament is now open. Tournament will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. There must be at least one adult on each team. Space limited to 10 teams. Register in person at the library or call (912) 764-1341.





ä GENEALOGY Program, “Intro to DNA at Ebenezer in Rincon,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1:30 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä COMMUNITY JIGSAW Puzzle Tournament will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

ä NAMI STATESBORO Community Education Meeting will be held June 19 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Laurie Mascolo as speaker. Topic: “Benefits of Family and Youth Peer Support.” For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION will be held June 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 20 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 20 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Cemetery Etiquette,” will be held June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä SPECIAL APPEARANCE by GSU Wildlife will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VR WITH Mario will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet June 22 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held June 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet June 23 at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.