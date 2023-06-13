Calendar0614 2023

Today

ä COMMUNITY READER Event with Statesboro Fire Department will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ BUTTON Craft will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NOTICE: REPAIRS to the bridge on Pulaski Road just east of the Candler County line are being done and scheduled to last approximately two weeks. The road will remain open but with one lane of traffic during most of the work. This may cause traffic delays.

ä REGISTRATION for a Community Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament is now open. Tournament will be held June 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. There must be at least one adult on each team. Space limited to 10 teams. Register in person at the library or call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by Jeffini the Great Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP featuring a local pottery & art studio will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. To sign up (required) or for more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Georgia Salzburgers in Bulloch,” will be presented by Erika Bragg Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet Friday at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Intro to DNA at Ebenezer in Rincon,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1:30 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä COMMUNITY JIGSAW Puzzle Tournament will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

ä JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION will be held June 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 20 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 20 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Cemetery Etiquette,” will be held June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

