Calendar0612 2021

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Republican Party Breakfast Club will meet Saturday, 8:15–10 a.m., in the Banquet Room of Parkwood RV Park, Highway 301 South, with Sen. Billy Hickman as speaker. Cost is $10. RSVP at bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com. For more information call (912) 515-7141.

ä BOOK SALE will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä BILLY & Florence Deal Family Reunion will be held Sunday at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. For more information call (912) 764-6609.



Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Complicated Family Connections,” will be held June 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet June 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom with Paulette Chavers as guest speaker. Topic: “Depression & Anxiety in the Age of COVID.” To obtain the link, text (912) 536-4448.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Ocean Tangrams.” For ages 6–11.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 15 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 12–18.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 5–11.

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY will be available for pickup June 18 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “OCEARCH Shark Tracker.”

ä OUTDOOR BEE Keeper Program will be held June 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages.”

ä ADULT TAKE-Out Kit will be available for pickup June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last. Theme: “Sea Shore Jars.”

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.