Calendar0611 2020

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 16 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 16 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THEWILLIAM H. and Florence Smith Deal Reunion will not be held this month. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the reunion is being planned for Oct. 19 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.