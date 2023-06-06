Calendar0606 2023

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä COMMUNITY READER Event with Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Department chief, will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Use FamilySearch,” will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä NOTICE: REPAIRS to the bridge on Pulaski Road just east of the Candler County line are being done and scheduled to last approximately two weeks. The road will remain open but with one lane of traffic during most of the work. This may cause traffic delays.

ä REGISTRATION for a Community Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament is now open. Tournament will be held June 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. There must be at least one adult on each team. Space limited to 10 teams. Register in person at the library or call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Meeting will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be offered Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by September Cardiff Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Tax Allocation District (TAD) Committee will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, Eat Main Street.

ä WORKSHOP on how to make Teen Friendship Bracelets will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Please note: May’s Work Session is cancelled due to graduation ceremonies.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club will meet Friday at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä WORKSHOP on how to make Pipe Cleaner Super Heroes will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILLY and Florence Deal Family Reunion will be held Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, Friendship Church Road, beginning at 11–11:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 678-9741.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.