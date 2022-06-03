Calendar0606 2022

Today

ä OPENING CEREMONY of the inaugural “Techie Camp” at Willow Hill will be held Monday at the Outdoor Learning Center at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, Willow Hill Road, Portal, beginning at 9 a.m.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Monday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Tuesday

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Party will meet Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Southern Golf Course, Golf Club Road. Elections for membership will be held.

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held June 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held June 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.