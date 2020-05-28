Calendar0601 2020

Tuesday

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

Wednesday

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

Ongoing Events

ä PORCH PICKUP is being held at Statesboro Regional Library, Mondays–Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The building is still closed to the public. For more information call (912) 764-1341 or email ReservesSboro@strl.info.