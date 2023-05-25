Calendar0526 2023

Saturday

ä FREE OUTREACH Event will be held Saturday, noon–4 p.m., in the parking lot of Wisdom Tires, Northside Drive East. There will be free food and drinks. For more information call (912) 314-8992.

ä COOKBOOK CLUB will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Digital Walking Tour,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Saturday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Upcoming Events

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by Digeridoo Down Under June 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIDEO GAMES With Mario will be held June 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet June 5 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä COMMUNITY READER Event with Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Department chief, will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Use FamilySearch,” will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

