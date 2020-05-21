Calendar0524 2020

Upcoming Events

ä THE LOGIC and Accuracy Testing of the Voting Equipment for the June 9th General Primary Election will begin May 26 at 9 a.m. in the basement of the North Main Annex, North Main Street. Due to limited space, masks are required for those observing and social distancing will be enforced.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 27 at 4 p.m. in in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 28 at 4 p.m. in in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held May 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.