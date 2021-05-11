Calendar0512 2021

Today

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Wednesday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. BRESFI scholarships will be awarded and the annual Member Memorial Service will be held. Cost is $13.50. For more information call (912) 531-9483 or email renfroebecky@gmail.com.

Thursday

ä PUBLIC INFORMATION Meeting/Open House regarding the proposed pedestrian improvements for the S&S Greenway – Phase III will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Brooklet Elementary School.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

ä BIRD/BYRD Family Reunion, descendants of Wiley Bird Jr. and William J. Bird, will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Bring a covered dish. Paper products will be provided.



Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Project will be available for pickup May 17 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 18 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 18 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup May 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18.

ä BINGO will be held May 21 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.