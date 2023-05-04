Calendar0506 2023

Today

ä ULTIMATE COMMUNITY Baby Shower will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Russell Union Ballroom, Georgia Avenue, Georgia Southern University campus.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä WORKSHOP, “CARD Making With Kathy,” will be held May 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BUDGET WORK Session will be held May 9 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ADULT CRAFT will be held May 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 11 for training.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Please note: May’s Work Session is cancelled due to graduation ceremonies.

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held May 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. A program will be presented on The Salzburger Society. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held May 13 at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOOK CRAFT will be held May 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TBC: BLOOD Drive will be held May 13, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2023 will begin May 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held May 15 at 10 a.m. at Sarah’s in the City, Golden Isles West, Baxley, Ga. For more information visit www.myactionpact.org.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet May 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Understanding U.S. Census Records,” will be held May 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held May 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For grades 6–11.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be held May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.