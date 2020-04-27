Calendar0428 2020

By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Updated: April 27, 2020, 5:26 p.m.

Today

ä THE CREEK On The Blue Mile Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Joe Brannen Hall. Seating is limited due to practicing social distancing.

 Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

 Upcoming Events

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting scheduled for May 7 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, has been cancelled.

