Calendar0426 2022

Today

ä OPEN MEETINGS for interviews with department heads over needs for the fiscal year 2023 budget will be conducted by the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Tuesday and Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Chambers, North Main Annex, North Main Street. On Tuesday, 1:15–3:30 p.m., items to be covered include the needs of the Public Works Department, which includes roads, solid waste disposal and fleet maintenance. The Wednesday session, 8:30–10:35 a.m.­, will cover the needs of the Sheriff’s Office.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.

Wednesday

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

ä STEM DAY will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Thursday for Staff Development. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä GALLERY RECEPTION for “Recollections,” a paintings exhibit, will be held Thursday.at the Averitt Center for the Arts, East Main Street, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Exhibit will be on display through June 30.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a Called Special Session Board Meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office, Williams Road. Purpose: a Student Disciplinary Hearing Appeal.



Saturday

ä 2ND ANNUAL Tulip Trot, a Parkinson’s disease informational expo and virtual community walk, will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon, on Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. There will be informational booths, exercise sessions, music, entertainment and more. Participants will walk around the track to wrap up the event. Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society.

ä CELEBRATE WOMEN Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä REGISTRATION for the Beanstack Summer Reading Program will begin May 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SCAVENGER HUNT, “Pokemon: Gotta Catch ‘em All!” Fire Type Edition, will begin May 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For all ages.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet May 2 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 3 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a Whole Board Governance Training May 3, 2–5 p.m., in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held May 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet May 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for a covered dish luncheon and install new officers. Members asked to bring a vegetable, salad or dessert; meat and tea provided. Cost is $6. RSVP by May 2 by calling and/or leaving a message to include your dish for Emily Sproul at (304) 377-8112 or email her at emilysarcher@gmail.com.

ä TEEN CRAFT Day will be held May 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.