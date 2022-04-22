Calendar0425 2022

Today

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.

Tuesday

ä OPEN MEETINGS for interviews with department heads over needs for the fiscal year 2023 budget will be conducted by the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Tuesday and Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Chambers, North Main Annex, North Main Street. On Tuesday, 1:15–3:30 p.m., items to be covered include the needs of the Public Works Department, which includes roads, solid waste disposal and fleet maintenance. The Wednesday session, 8:30–10:35 a.m.­, will cover the needs of the Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday

ä STEM DAY will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Thursday for Staff Development. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a Called Special Session Board Meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office, Williams Road. Purpose: a Student Disciplinary Hearing Appeal.

Saturday

ä 2ND ANNUAL Tulip Trot, a Parkinson’s disease informational expo and virtual community walk, will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon, on Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. There will be informational booths, exercise sessions, music, entertainment and more. Participants will walk around the track to wrap up the event. Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society.

ä CELEBRATE WOMEN Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä REGISTRATION for the Beanstack Summer Reading Program will begin May 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SCAVENGER HUNT, “Pokemon: Gotta Catch ‘em All!” Fire Type Edition, will begin May 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For all ages.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet May 2 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.