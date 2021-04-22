Calendar0424 2021

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN FINANCIAL Literacy Class, “Paying for College & Cars,” will be held April 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–20. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT FINANCIAL Literacy Class, “Buying a Home,” will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held April 27 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall. Purpose: to review the proposed City of Statesboro Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held April 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be practiced.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Assumptions in Genealogy,” will be held April 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet for a luncheon May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Reservations required. Cost is $18 and should be mailed to Archibald Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR, c/o Pat Long, 1019 Hunter’s Pointe Drive, Statesboro 30461 by April 30.

ä REGISTRATION for Statesboro Regional Library’s Summer Reading Program begins May 3.

ä ADULT CRAFT Project: DIY Recipe Cards will be available for pickup May 3 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet May 3 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.