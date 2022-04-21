Calendar0422 2022

Today

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.

Upcoming Events

ä STEM DAY will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed April 28 for Staff Development. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä 2ND ANNUAL Tulip Trot, a Parkinson’s disease informational expo and virtual community walk, will be held April 30, 9 a.m.–noon, on Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. There will be informational booths, exercise sessions, music, entertainment and more. Participants will walk around the track to wrap up the event. Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society.

ä CELEBRATE WOMEN April 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.