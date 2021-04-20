Calendar0421 2021

Today

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.



Thursday

ä GUESS THE Weight of the Bull Contest will be held Thursday at Anderson’s General Store beginning at 4 p.m. Sponsored by Statesboro Kiwanis Club Rodeo.

Friday

ä FAMILY MOVIE Night Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Friday Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN FINANCIAL Literacy Class, “Paying for College & Cars,” will be held April 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–20. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT FINANCIAL Literacy Class, “Buying a Home,” will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held April 27 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall. Purpose: to review the proposed City of Statesboro Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held April 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be practiced.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Assumptions in Genealogy,” will be held April 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.