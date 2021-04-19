Calendar0420 2021

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT: DIY Bee Hive will be available for pickup Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Public Facilities Authority Meeting will be held Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Bulloch County Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Tuesday at Fordham’s Farmhouse. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. The program, “A Biography of Captain Christopher Raymond Perry,” will be presented by Charles Perry between 6:30–7 p.m.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

Thursday

ä GUESS THE Weight of the Bull Contest will be held Thursday at Anderson’s General Store beginning at 4 p.m. Sponsored by Statesboro Kiwanis Club Rodeo.

Friday

ä FAMILY MOVIE Night Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Friday Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN FINANCIAL Literacy Class, “Paying for College & Cars,” will be held April 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–20. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT FINANCIAL Literacy Class, “Buying a Home,” will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.