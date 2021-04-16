Calendar0418 2021

Today

ä ARTSFEST in the Park 2021 will be held Sunday, 1– 5 p.m., at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. Activities include art stops for all ages, an Artist Market, a Community Stage, food vendors and more. Masks and social-distancing encouraged. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/artsfest.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Take-out Kits will be available for pickup April 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration Meeting has been rescheduled for April 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä ADULT CRAFT: DIY Bee Hive will be available for pickup April 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Public Facilities Authority Meeting will be held April 20 at 8 a.m. at the Bulloch County Annex,115 North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet April 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held April 20 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet April 20 at Fordham’s Farmhouse. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. The program, “A Biography of Captain Christopher Raymond Perry,” will be presented by Charles Perry between 6:30-7 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup April 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä GUESS THE Weight of the Bull Contest will be held April 22 at Anderson’s General Store beginning at 4 p.m. Sponsored by Statesboro Kiwanis Club Rodeo.

ä FAMILY MOVIE Night Take-out Kits will be available for pickup April 23 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.