rel.-Church Calendar0417 2021

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted April 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with M. Alyson Prude, Ph.D., as speaker. Topic: “Durkheim and Religion in a Time of COVID-19.” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

MORNING WORSHIP Service will be held Sunday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. with Min. Barbara Lyons Davis as speaker.

Upcoming Events

THE AWAKENING Tent Revival will be held April 23–25 at the corner of West Jones Avenue and Parker Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday–Saturday. Sunday’s service will be held at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. The CDC’s COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Theme: “’Change’ is Now!”

PURITY ACADEMY Survival Sessions (P.A.S.S.) will be held April 24 at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at noon. Topic: “Identity and Self-Image.” For transportation call (ahead) (912) 486-4089. Social-distancing will be practiced. Refreshments will be served. Sponsored by the Youth Department.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted April 25 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jane Page will continue her series using songs from the Singing the Journey (aka the Teal; Hymnal) as sacred text and inspiration. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.