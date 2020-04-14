Calendar0415 2020

Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. This meeting space will allow for social distancing for the board and the public. The meeting will also be live-streamed.

Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held April 21 at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 21 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.