Calendar0414 2021

Today

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Wednesday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. Program will be presented by Charles Wilson and Delia Mobley. Cost is $13.50. For more information call (912) 531-9483 or email renfroebecky@gmail.com.

Thursday

ä STAFF TRAINING Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. The library will be closed.

Friday

ä BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.



Sunday

ä ARTSFEST in the Park 2021 will be held Sunday, 1– 5 p.m., at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. Activities include art stops for all ages, an Artist Market, a Community Stage, food vendors and more. Masks and social-distancing encouraged. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/artsfest.



Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Take-out Kits will be available for pickup April 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration Meeting has been rescheduled for April 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä ADULT CRAFT: DIY Bee Hive will be available for pickup April 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Public Facilities Authority Meeting will be held April 20 at 8 a.m. at the Bulloch County Annex,115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held April 20 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet April 20 at Fordham’s Farmhouse. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. The program, “A Biography of Captain Christopher Raymond Perry,” will be presented by Charles Perry between 6:30-7 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup April 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.