Calendar0410 2022

Today

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COOKING DEMONSTRATION with Chef Patrick will be held April 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FREE ORAL Cancer Screenings will be offered April 12–13. Hours: Tuesday, 2:30–4 p.m., at McCook’s Pharmacy, Highway 80 East; Wednesday, 3:30–5 p.m., at Walker Pharmacy & Boutique, Brampton Road. April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Assumptions in Genealogy,” will be held April 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held April 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held April 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin April 18 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information, inquire at the front desk.

ä TEEN BOOK Club will meet April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä 2ND ANNUAL Tulip Trot, a Parkinson’s disease informational expo and virtual community walk, will be held April 30, 9 a.m.–noon, on Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. There will be informational booths, exercise sessions, music, entertainment and more. Participants will walk around the track to wrap up the event. Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society.



Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.