Calendar0408 2021

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “DNA Comparison: AncestryDNA vs. 23andMe,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä SUMMER CAMP and Program Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department is being conducted online at www.bullochrec.com. Programs include baseball/softball leagues, sports camps, an at-home fishing tournament, archery, swim lessons, tennis, horseback riding lessons and more. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup April 12 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet April 12 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet April 14 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. Program will be presented by Charles Wilson and Delia Mobley. Cost is $13.50. To RSVP by April 9 (required) call (912) 531-9483 or email renfroebecky@gmail.com.

ä STAFF TRAINING Day will be held April 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. The library will be closed.



Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.