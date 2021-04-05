Calendar0406 2021

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä SUMMER CAMP and Program Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will begin Monday online at www.bullochrec.com. Programs include baseball/softball leagues, sports camps, an at-home fishing tournament, archery, swim lessons, tennis, horseback riding lessons and more. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the North main Annex, North Main Street.





Wednesday

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “DNA Comparison: AncestryDNA vs. 23andMe,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup April 12 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet April 12 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.



Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.