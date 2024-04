Today ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business meeting will follow the meal. The program will consist of a field trip to Sylvania to tour the Dell Woodall House, led by Caroline Pope, past regent, Brier Creek DAR. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.