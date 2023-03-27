Calendar0328 2023

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will hold a Work Session Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

Wednesday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Cleaning Gravestones Demonstration,” will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä SPIRIT NIGHT, to benefit Statesboro Regional Library, will be held Wednesday, 5–8 p.m., at Mellow Mushroom. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä PINWHEELS FOR Prevention 2023 to kickoff Child Abuse Prevention Month will be held Friday at noon on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn. Attendees encouraged to wear blue. For more information email Lora Cooper at ed@pcabulloch.org.

Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKBOOK CLUB will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet April 3 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held April 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä GLOW IN the Dark Egg Hunt, a family event, will be held April 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 7 p.m. For all ages. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet April 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11.

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973’s 50th Class Reunion will be held April 17. The deadline to RSVP is April 10. For more information email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Dementia Community Forum, for those who are or know someone suffering from brain health issues, will be held April 18, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at The FoxHall, South College Street. For more information call (706) 521-4437.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.