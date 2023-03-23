Calendar0324 2023

Today

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. with Tamika Strong as guest speaker. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

Saturday

ä SOUTHERN CRUISERS Car Club’s 31st Annual Car Show will be held Saturday at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, Highway 67 South. Admission is $5/person; children under 12, handicap and military with ID are free. Gates open at 8 a.m. Registration is 8–11 a.m. and judging is 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Door prizes awarded 1–3 p.m. and the awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Southern Cruisers’ charities. For a show application or more information, visit www.statesborocruisers.org, email boro_cruisers@yahoo.com or call John Cone at (912) 541-0428 or (912) 764-3523.

ä AUTHOR MEET & Greet will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Clean Gravestones at Ebenezer,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Upcoming Events

ä CHESS & Community Event will be held March 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPIRIT NIGHT, to benefit Statesboro Regional Library, will be held March 29, 5–8 p.m., at Mellow Mushroom. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Cleaning Gravestones Demonstration,” will be held March 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä PICNIC FOR Prevention and Resource Fair will be held April 1, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Attendees invited to bring picnic blankets. Activities will include food, fun, fellowship, door prizes and over 20 resource vendors. For vendor information email bullochresourcefair@gmail.com or for more information call Lora Cooper at (912) 489-8547.

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973’s 50th Class Reunion will be held April 17. The deadline to RSVP is April 10. For more information email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Dementia Community Forum, for those who are or know someone suffering from brain health issues, will be held April 18, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at The FoxHall, South College Street. For more information call (706) 521-4437.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.