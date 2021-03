Calendar0320 2021

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

ä FREE DRIVE-Thru Barbecue Meal Distribution will be held Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at 236 East Main Street. Hosted by Foster & Sons Mobile Detailing & Pressure Washing LLC and Heavenly Pleasures Barber Shop.

Upcoming Events

ä MARY KAY Fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County will be held March 26, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at the YMCA, Clairborne Avenue. Orders may be placed through March 28 at www.marykay.com/haleyhill8. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the HSSBC. For more information call or text Haley Brannen at (912) 425-9403.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.