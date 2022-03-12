Calendar0314 2022

Today

ä JOB FAIR will be held Monday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Splash in the Boro Waterpark and Aquatics Center, Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. Various positions available. For a listing of jobs visit www.bullochcounty.net/jobs or for more information call (912) 489-3000.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ethics in Genealogy,” will be held Monday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä EXHIBIT, “SHE Has a Name,” a fashion exhibit honoring influential black women of Georgia, will be on display through March 28 in the first floor gallery of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building, Georgia Southern University campus. Presented by the School of Human Ecology/Fashion Merchandising & Apparel Design.



Tuesday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.



Wednesday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä COLLEGE PREP Pt. 1 Class will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–18.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FUNDRAISER to generate money for humanitarian support of the people of Ukraine will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Donations will be accepted and a raffle of donated items will be held.

Upcoming Events

ä SPRING INTO Succulents Workshop will be held March 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will begin March 22, 4–5 p.m., at the Heritage Pavilion of the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. For grades Pre-K–5. There is no fee to participate, but donations are appreciated. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu.



Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.