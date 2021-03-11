Calendar0312 2021

Today

ä A CITY of Statesboro Council Retreat will be held Friday–Saturday at the Westin, Jekyll Island, Ga., beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and to conclude at noon on Saturday. The retreat will be facilitated by Michael Hourihan with the Carl Vinson School of Government.

Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 16 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. The mayor will deliver his 2021 State of the City Address prior to the meeting.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.