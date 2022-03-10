Calendar0311 2022

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro’s Annual Council Retreat will be held Friday–Saturday at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, Jekyll Island, Ga. The retreat begins at 9 a.m. Friday and will conclude at noon on Saturday. The retreat will be facilitated by Michael Hourihan with the Carl Vinson School of Government.

ä EXHIBIT, “SHE Has a Name,” a fashion exhibit honoring influential black women of Georgia, will be on display through March 28 in the first floor gallery of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building, Georgia Southern University campus. Presented by the School of Human Ecology/Fashion Merchandising & Apparel Design.

Saturday

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Saturday at 3 pm. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

Upcoming Events

ä JOB FAIR will be held March 14, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Splash in the Boro Waterpark and Aquatics Center, Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. Various positions available. For a listing of jobs visit www.bullochcounty.net/jobs or for more information call (912) 489-3000.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet March 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ethics in Genealogy,” will be held March 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COLLEGE PREP Pt. 1 Class will be held March 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–18.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held March 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held March 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.