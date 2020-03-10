Calendar0311 2020

Today

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) Meeting will be held Wednesday at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program, “Crime Prevention,” will be presented by John Clark. For more information contact Becky Renfroe at renfroebecky@gmail.com or (912) 531-9483.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Thursday

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road.

Friday

ä BUILD IT Day (Legos, K’Nex, blocks) will be held Friday, 3–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä ADULT BINGO will be held Friday 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä CITY COUNCIL Retreat will be held Friday–Saturday at the Marriott Augusta, Augusta, beginning at 9 a.m.

Saturday

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet Saturday, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

ä BOOK CLUB will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DISNEY DAY will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 5–11.

Upcoming Events

ä READING TO Rover Event will be held March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held March 17 at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 17 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä CRAFT, “MAKE a Circuit: Little Bits & Snap Circuits,” will be held March 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11.

ä AMERICAN CANCER Society Cancer/Caregiver Support Group Meeting will be held March 17 at 6 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet March 17, 6–7 p.m., at Fordham’s Farmhouse. Program, “My Irish Ancestors,” will be presented by Hu Daughtry at 6:30 p.m.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held March 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 3–8.

ä LITTLE ONES’ Playtime will be held March 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 0–5.