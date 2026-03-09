Calendar0310 2026

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held Tuesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Wednesday

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

Thursday

ä MOVIE & Pizza Activity will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie title: “Steel Magnolias.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä CRAZY CAT Parent Day will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ HISTORY Club will meet Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held March 16 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held March 17 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet March 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BINGO will be held March 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter Two: Getting Into Business will be offered March 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held March 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held March 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOOK-BINDING Basics Class will be held March 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Understanding Census Records,” will be held Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held March 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.