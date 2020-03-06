Calendar0308 2020

Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered March 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä NAMI (NATIONAL Alliance on Mental Illness) Statesboro Meeting will be held March 9 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program: Learn about the NAMI programs related to recovery from mental and substance use disorders. For more information call (912) 401-1122.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Intro to Genealogy,” will be held March 10, 3–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered March 10, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä NAMI STATESBORO Family Support Group meet March 10, 6–7:30 p.m., in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. For more information call (912) 536-4448. For adults 18 and older with loved ones living with mental illness.

ä BABYTIME will be held March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) Meeting will be held March 11 at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program, “Crime Prevention,” will be presented by John Clark. For more information contact Becky Renfroe at renfroebecky@gmail.com or (912) 531-9483.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet March 11 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered March 12, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held March 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held March 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä BUILD IT Day (Legos, K’Nex, blocks) will be held March 13, 3–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä ADULT BINGO will be held March 13 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä CITY COUNCIL Retreat will be held March 13–14 at the Marriott Augusta, Augusta, beginning at 9 a.m.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet March 14 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet March 14, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

ä BOOK CLUB will meet March 14 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DISNEY DAY will be held March 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 5–11.