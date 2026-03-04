Calendar0305 2026

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “EMC Keeping the Lights On,” will be presented by Linda Chester. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä NATIONAL OREO Cookie Family Fun Day will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SHAMROCK FAMILY Craft Activity will be held March 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held March 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held March 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held March 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held March 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRAZY CAT Parent Day will be held March 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ HISTORY Club will meet March 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet March 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter Two: Getting Into Business will be offered March 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.