Calendar0305 2020

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Thursday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social begins at 2 p.m. followed by the meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “The History of Rock Eagle,” will be presented by Arch Smith, Georgia 4-H director.

ä MEDITATION will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

Friday

ä DEADLINE to RSVP for the Retired Educators Association (BREA) Meeting is Friday. The meeting will be held March 11 at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Attendees should RSVP to Becky Renfroe at renfroebecky@gmail.com or (912) 531-9483. Cost is $13.50.

Saturday

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ANNUAL TRASH to Treasure First Saturday Open Air Market will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at The History Museum, West Vertia Street, Metter. Hosted by the Candler County Historical Society. No charge for vendor spaces. For more information call (912) 314-1536.

ä FAMILY BILINGUAL Storytime (Spanish) will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11:30 a.m. For ages 3–9.

ä WHO’S THE Werewolf?, an interactive game, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.



Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered March 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Intro to Genealogy,” will be held March 10, 3–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered March 10, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä BABYTIME will be held March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet March 11 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held March 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m.