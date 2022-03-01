Calendar0302 2022

Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Empower: Women and Fitness,” will be presented by Mindy Fair.

ä TEEN CRAFT Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DRIVE-THRU Fund Drive to benefit Ukrainian Relief will be held Saturday, 8–11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Those donating $5 or more will receive a thank you gift, while supplies last. All proceeds will go to UMCOR Ukrainian Relief.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin March 7 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information, inquire at the front desk.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet March 7 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 128.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Finding Female Ancestors,” will be held March 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet March 9 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Program topic: “Human Trafficking With Dr. Karen Lambie.” CDC guidelines will be followed. Cost of lunch is $13.50. For more information call (912) 587-5957.

ä TOWN OF Register Council Meeting will be held March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Register Voting Precinct.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.