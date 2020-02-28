Calendar0301 2020

Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME: Build It! Will be held March 2, 3:30–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä PARENT WORKSHOP for Parents of Children With Disabilities will be held March 2, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä THE PORTAL Heritage Society will meet March 2 at the Heritage House. Potluck dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

ä STATESBORO EXCHANGE Club will meet March 3, noon–1 p.m., at Uncle Shug’s on Main, South Main Street. For more information call Ginger Larrabee at (912) 764-2221.

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered March 3, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 3 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BABYTIME will be held March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held March 5 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social begins at 2 p.m. followed by the meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “The History of Rock Eagle,” will be presented by a county agent for the Bulloch County 4-H Club.

ä MEDITATION will be held March 5 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DEADLINE to RSVP for the Retired Educators Association (BREA) Meeting is March 6. The meeting will be held March 11 at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Attendees should RSVP to Becky Renfroe at renfroebecky@gmail.com or (912) 531-9483. Cost is $13.50.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet March 7 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ANNUAL TRASH to Treasure First Saturday Open Air Market will be held March 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at The History Museum, West Vertia Street, Metter. Hosted by the Candler County Historical Society. No charge for vendor spaces. For more information call (912) 314-1536.

ä FAMILY BILINGUAL Storytime (Spanish) will be held March 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11:30 a.m. For ages 3–9.

ä WHO’S THE Werewolf?, an interactive game, will be held March 7 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.