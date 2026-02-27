Calendar0228 2026

Today

ä FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST will be hosted by the Portal FFA Chapter Saturday 8:30–11 a.m., at LongHorn Steakhouse, Highway 80 East, Statesboro. Tickets are $10 each and available by contacting Tia Chastain at tchastain@bullochschools.org or an FFA member.

ä SUICIDE PREVENTION Seminar/Education Class will be held Saturday at the pal Theatre, Cotton Avenue, Millen, Ga., beginning at 5 p.m. Hosted by The Church of God, Millen. For more information or to register visit www.tcogMillen.org or call Pastor Joshua Farthing at (615) 559-8577.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held March 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet March 2 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 3 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet March 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held March 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:45 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORYTIME WITH Ms. Sherrie in English & Spanish will be held March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet March 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “EMC Keeping the Lights On,” will be presented by Linda Chester. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet March 5 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held March 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held March 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.